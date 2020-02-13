What's wrong with SOEs - too many chiefs

For some of the clues as to why parastatals, and SAA specifically, are in such a state, one must revisit the resignation letter written by Vuyani Jarana when he decided to step down as SAA CEO last year.

"One of the areas of concern is speed of decision making. It is impossible to succeed in the turnaround with the current level of bureaucracy we have to go through to implement the strategy. Currently, SAA must obtain approval of DPE and National Treasury to implement some of the key decisions. Whilst this in itself is not a problem as a principle, it takes away the agility required for an entity in financial distress, an ICU case."

But SAA is not the only SOE that finds itself derailed in its turnaround efforts by having too many chiefs to report to.

Power utility Eskom, the biggest and arguably the most important state-owned entity, which is now implementing loadshedding once again, saw its chair Jabu Mabuza and CEO Phakamani Hadebe resign about six months apart.

Though Hadebe declined to comment about his tenure at Eskom when approached by Sowetan this week, insiders at Megawatt Park have spoken about "confusing" parallel systems which existed at the troubled power utility during his time.

What Hadebe was facing mirrored exactly what Jarana outlined in detail in his resignation letter.

Sowetan has learnt that Jan Oberholzer, the utility's COO, was apparently reporting directly to Mabuza, his close associate for years, something which ruffled feathers at Megawatt Park. Several Eskom executives had raised issues, allegedly even to Hadebe himself about the confusing lines of reporting, especially in relation to Oberholzer's role as many saw him more as some kind of "deputy CEO".

Others apparently asked Hadebe: "Are you reporting to him [Oberholzer]?"

Oberholzer has apparently been Mabuza's right-hand man as he had assisted him on his other business interests, including during his tenure as Telkom chair.

"There was also a chief of staff who was based at Megawatt Park and who was also reporting directly to the board chairman and she would make demands for information from senior management directly without going through Hadebe," an Eskom insider said.