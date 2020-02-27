Mayor marches to demand R150 flat rate for Soweto

Residents of Soweto have expressed their frustrations with power outages, prepaid meters and the disconnection of some neighborhoods from the power grid.

Led by SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco), the residents marched to Eskom offices in Diepkloof yesterday to hand over a memorandum of demands after their attempts to shut down the township failed.

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo joined residents in the march, saying the issues raised by residents affected them as the ANC.

"There is unrest and instability in Soweto, Orange Farm, Diepsloot and Ivory Park," said Makhubo.

"The problems that are presented by this loadshedding and people with no electricity for more than a year affect our councillors because people march, they vandalise their houses, so we thought we must join this march in solidarity with the people and engage Eskom from our vantage point so that we find a lasting solution to the problem."

Makhubo said the people who were causing problems were the board and the management.

Lufhereng resident Joanne Mochadibane said power outages in her area had damaged her appliances.

"You just never know when it's going to go and when it comes back," she said.

Ntombfuthi Mbathane said Eskom should pay attention to informal settlement dwellers who were connecting electricity illegally.