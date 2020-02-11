Sona to go ahead despite disruption threats by EFF.

Parliament has assured the public that the Thursday State of the Nation Address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa will go ahead despite threats by the EFF to disrupt it.

The presiding officers Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo on Tuesday said that they were security measures in place to ensure that the president’s address goes ahead.

Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver his second Sona since being elected president last year.

He is expected to address issues grappling the country which includes the surging unemployment rate and looming job losses at state-owned entities, including Telkom and South African Airways. He is also set to address electricity issues that have resulted in Eskom implementing loadshedding.

Opposition party, the EFF, has, however, threatened to disrupt the sitting should Ramaphosa not fire public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan by the time he takes the podium.

“The presiding officers of parliament once again assure the public that parliament has appropriate mechanisms to maintain decorum and dignity during the State of the Nation Address or any programme of parliament,” parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

“Existing joint rules of parliament sufficiently protect sittings of the houses and committees from disorder.”

The EFF have become synonymous with disrupting parliament sittings by either raising endless points of order or breaking into Struggle songs.