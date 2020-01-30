Margaret's House a beacon of hope to young boys in distress

Many South Africans have come to expect mostly grim stories to come out of the Western Cape, particularly in the wake of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana's brutal murder.

Margaret's House, located in Lansdowne suburb, is however an example of those who work towards providing an antidote to, among others, constant reports about random gang-related shootings of children and addiction that plagues the city.

And while the country continues to have a conversation about the femicide and gender-based violence problem, the home, under the leadership of centre manager Melany Harris, provides a sanctuary for boys in distress.

Harris says the facility, established in 1987, looks after boys between the ages of five and 18, who have been referred by the Children's Court. There are seven staff members who are assisted by volunteers from Germany and Sweden, who change every three months.

"Most of the kids do not have parents, and some are dealing with behavioural problems. Some kids have been living on the streets, and some come from homes devastated by drug and alcohol addiction. While in the throes of addiction, the parents do not look after the child properly in most cases, and that is where we step in," said Harris.