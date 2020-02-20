Father kills four kids with nails in heads

A father allegedly killed his four children because he thought his wife was cheating on him.

Police apparently turned away the mother, Sylvia Monyela, when she went to report that he had taken the children without her consent on Saturday - four days before they were found dead.

The Phasha children - Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3 - were found dead at two separate locations in GaPhasha-Selatole village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo on Tuesday.

"The bodies of the three children [Katlego, Joyce and Tshepo] had five-inch nails in their heads and necks, while the youngest one was bludgeoned to death with a huge stone," said the father's relative Nkwane Phasha.

The father arrived at the house where the mother was staying with her grandmother, Deborah Monyela, on Saturday armed with a panga and a knife.

The children and their mother had moved out of the house they shared with the man a week earlier.

"The father came into the yard and asked for the children. I did not respond because he is a violent person. He took the children and left," said the grandmother.

Police said the children were taken from their scholar transport on Monday afternoon. Spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the driver knew the father and stopped the car and let them go with him.

Phasha, 47, said while they were searching for the man and the children and could not find them, he received an SMS from the father.