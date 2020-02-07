Mzansi not impressed with BMW donating cars toward curbing GBV

German carmaker BMW came under fire on Friday when it was reported that it had donated five cars towards fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

BMW donated five of its i3 luxury vehicles to the South African Business Coalition on Health and Aids (Sabcoha).

President Cyril Ramaphosa and German chancellor Angela Merkel were among the guests at the handover ceremony at the BMW Group production plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane.