WATCH |Why Jabulani was the luckiest baby elephant in South Africa

Jabulani was beginning to wean off his mother’s milk when his life changed forever. At just four months old, the baby elephant found himself trapped in a silt dam.

Luckily, he was found by conservationists and rehabilitated at the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre. But once Jabulani got back on his little feet, he struggled to integrate into the wild and kept returning to the warmth of his human carers. Until a curious new herd arrived.

WATCH: