WATCH |Why Jabulani was the luckiest baby elephant in South Africa
Jabulani was beginning to wean off his mother’s milk when his life changed forever. At just four months old, the baby elephant found himself trapped in a silt dam.
Luckily, he was found by conservationists and rehabilitated at the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre. But once Jabulani got back on his little feet, he struggled to integrate into the wild and kept returning to the warmth of his human carers. Until a curious new herd arrived.
The gentle giants were just settling in at Kapama Private Game Reserve when they came across young Jabulani.
Elephants are highly empathetic, known to comfort each other after loss, and have even helped humans in danger.
After Tokwe, the matriarch, had sussed out Jabulani, she opened her heart and lovingly accepted him as one of her own. Following Tokwe’s lead, the herd welcomed the new addition.
With a family more suited to his size, this elephant is finally enjoying life among his own species. The Jabulani Safari at the reserve is named in honour of his story.
The herd now spend their days splashing about in the waterhole, each member eating over 100 kilograms of bush, trees, and grass per day to keep up their strength. Together, their happiness grows daily.