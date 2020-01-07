Durban cop arrested for Zinhle Muthwa's gruesome murder

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has appealed to police officers not to use their weapons to deal with personal issues. This after a metro policeman was arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of B&B receptionist Zinhle Muthwa.

Const Ndumisa Khumalo, 30, of the metro police’s multi-operational response team, appeared briefly in the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court on Monday.

It is alleged that he used his service pistol to kill his victim. Muthwa’s body was discovered in a nature reserve to the south of Durban.

She had head injuries and bruises all over her body. Police said she also had a gunshot wound to her head.

Philisiwe Mnisi, Muthwa’s friend and co-worker, shared news of her disappearance on social media when Muthwa did not return home on New Year's Eve, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported earlier.