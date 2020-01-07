South Africa

Durban cop arrested for Zinhle Muthwa's gruesome murder

By Suthentira Govender - 07 January 2020 - 11:57
Zinhle Muthwa's body was found in Umbumbulu on New Year's Day.
Zinhle Muthwa's body was found in Umbumbulu on New Year's Day.
Image: Supplied

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has appealed to police officers not to use their weapons to deal with personal issues. This after a metro policeman was arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of B&B receptionist Zinhle Muthwa.

Const Ndumisa Khumalo, 30, of the metro police’s multi-operational response team, appeared briefly in the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court on Monday.

It is alleged that he used his service pistol to kill his victim. Muthwa’s body was discovered in a nature reserve to the south of Durban.

She had head injuries and bruises all over her body. Police said she also had a gunshot wound to her head.

Philisiwe Mnisi, Muthwa’s friend and co-worker, shared news of her disappearance on social media when Muthwa did not return home on New Year's Eve, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported earlier.

Suspect arrested in connection with Zinhle Muthwa’s murder in KZN

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Zinhle Muthwa, police confirmed on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

“She left me while I was falling asleep and she was also getting ready for bed. I did not see her leave, but she left me a voice note [on WhatsApp] saying she was going to the Spar,” said Mnisi.

“Whenever she was going somewhere, she would tell me. She would always come back.”

Kaunda condemned Muthwa’s murder.

“It is alleged that Const Khumalo used his service pistol to commit the murder of Ms Muthwa, who is alleged to have had a romantic relationship with the accused. The motive for the murder is not known at this stage.”

Khumalo will remain in custody until January 13, when he is expected to apply for bail.

“As the municipality we strongly condemn gender-based violence and it is sad that Ms Muthwa was allegedly killed by someone who was meant to uphold the law.

“We therefore call on Durban Metro police members not to use service pistols to deal with anger issues,” said Kaunda.

KZN woman's body found dumped on New Year's Day

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after the battered body of Zinhle Muthwa was discovered on the side of the road in Umbumbulu, ...
News
4 days ago

Cop 'kills' wife, her brother in a divorce case in court

Officer in hospital after shooting himself as well
News
1 year ago

Free State cop kills wife, self

A policeman shot dead his wife and wounded their two children before turning his gun on himself in Bloemspruit on Wednesday, Free State police said. ...
News
6 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking
Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
X