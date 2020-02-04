South Africa

BREAKING : Court issues warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma

By Kgothatso Madisa - 04 February 2020 - 11:59
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for former President Jacob Zuma
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for former President Jacob Zuma
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Former President Jacob Zuma will face an arrest should he fail to appear in court when his corruption trial resumes in May.

This comes after the Pietermaritzburg High Court today issued a warrant of his arrested but suspended it until his next court appearance.

Zuma failed to provide sufficient proof for his failure to appear with the Judge Dhaya Pillay questioning the admissibility of the sick note he provided.

Zuma is facing charges of corruption and money laundering after he was accused of benefiting from the multi-billion Arms Deal. He is accused of allegedly receiving bribes from a French arms manufacturing company Thales. 

The warrant will be executed at Zuma's next scheduled court date, if he fails to appear.  

“A warrant for accused 1 Mr Zuma is issued but stayed until 6 May 2020, the date on which the matter will resume,” Judge Pillay ruled on Tuesday.

She said that his lawyers had not given the court sufficient proof that Zuma was indeed ill and therefore was unable to appear.

State asks court to issue warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma

The state has asked a Pietermaritzburg high court judge to issue a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma after his failing to appear at ...
News
4 hours ago

Pillay said that as much as the court can accept that Zuma was ill, there was no proof that could guide the court.

Judge Pillay questioned the medical certificate that Zuma’s lawyer provided to the court saying that there was no date on the stamp, the form provided along with the certificate had its date altered and there was no proof that the person who signed it off was a registered medical practitioner.

“Now in this regard, what goes out in the public domain, in the media and what is exchanged between counsel, is not evidence. What this court requires is evidence. Some authentic reliable proof that Mr Zuma is indeed ill and when he will be available to stand trial,” Judge Pillay said.

She added that she had recently issued a warrant of arrest for someone who failed to appear in court because the court has a duty to ensure that everyone received the same treatment.

“The comparison that the community will make is how does the court treat Mr Zuma in relation to everyone else."

“So it’s standard practice in this court and in every court hearing a criminal trial that if an accused is not in attendance, if an accused has failed to produce a medical certificate… without that evidence this court cannot do anything else but issue a warrant of arrest,” Judge Pillay said.

MK soldier Lennox Klaas, a communicator in a class of his own

The adage that the pen is mightier than the sword, cannot gain more currency than when one looks back at the life and times of the legendary Umkhonto ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Zuma's former lawyers admit to working in Namibia without permits, pay R10,000 fine - reports

Two prominent SA advocates, Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, have been fined N$10,000 (R10,000) for representing the accused in a high-profile ...
News
2 months ago

Bongani Bongo arrest gives hope of real action

The news of the arrest of ANC MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo came as a surprise to many who had given up on government following ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
X