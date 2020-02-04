BREAKING : Court issues warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma will face an arrest should he fail to appear in court when his corruption trial resumes in May.

This comes after the Pietermaritzburg High Court today issued a warrant of his arrested but suspended it until his next court appearance.

Zuma failed to provide sufficient proof for his failure to appear with the Judge Dhaya Pillay questioning the admissibility of the sick note he provided.

Zuma is facing charges of corruption and money laundering after he was accused of benefiting from the multi-billion Arms Deal. He is accused of allegedly receiving bribes from a French arms manufacturing company Thales.

The warrant will be executed at Zuma's next scheduled court date, if he fails to appear.

“A warrant for accused 1 Mr Zuma is issued but stayed until 6 May 2020, the date on which the matter will resume,” Judge Pillay ruled on Tuesday.

She said that his lawyers had not given the court sufficient proof that Zuma was indeed ill and therefore was unable to appear.