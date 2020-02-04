State asks court to issue warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma

The state has asked a Pietermaritzburg high court judge to issue a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma after his failing to appear at the arms deal case.

Zuma is said to be receiving medical attention in Cuba. His lawyers have said his health issues were a matter of security and was being handled by the military.

Zuma is said to have submitted a medical certificate which explains why he was not able to appear in court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said that the reasons Zuma’s lawyers provided were not sufficient and state lawyers have now requested the judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Zuma stands accused of corruption and money laundering after he was accused of benefiting from the arms deal contract and receiving bribes from French company Thales.