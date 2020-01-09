MK soldier Lennox Klaas, a communicator in a class of his own

The adage that the pen is mightier than the sword, cannot gain more currency than when one looks back at the life and times of the legendary Umkhonto weSizwe soldier-cum-seasoned government communicator.

A gentle giant who has served the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) for nearly 20 years, Lennox Klaas is in a class of his own.

From humble beginnings of Kwazakhele in the Eastern Cape to the battlefields of Angola, Lusaka and then back to Pretoria.

As a trained soldier, his mission was to use the barrel of a gun to free the oppressed people of SA.

Klaas is a walking archive, able to effectively communicate the liberation movement's stories and the government's policies. He has seen them all, from the reconciliation and development programme (RDP) to growth, employment and redistribution (Gear) and the national development plan (NDP) policies in the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa.

Born in Kwazakhele as Lennox Klaas, he later had several names to conceal his identity from the apartheid regime operatives. He was Sipho; Mthethwa; Monwabisi; and Nkosinathi.

After his arrest, the apartheid police paraded him in the cell in which the late Steve Biko was detained in Port Elizabeth, asking him if this was where he would want to end up.