Freedom Under Law backs call for suspension of judge president Hlophe

Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it supports a call made by the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) for Western Cape judge president John Hlophe to be placed on special leave.

FUL was reacting to a complaint lodged by Hlophe’s deputy Patricia Goliath to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday last week, saying that Hlophe and his wife Gayaat Salie-Hlophe should be investigated for “gross misconduct”.

Goliath accused Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and Russian nuclear agency Rosatom.

She also alleged there had been physical assault by Hlophe on other judges as well as intimidation, victimisation and abuse.