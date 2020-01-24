Dudu Myeni applies for leave to appeal Outa High Court judgement

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni has applied for leave to appeal a December judgment which dismissed her bid to remove the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) from her delinquency case.

Myeni, in a notice of application for leave to appeal filed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this week, argued that judge Ronel Tolmay "misdirected herself" when interpreting the law to give Outa locus standi to bring an application against her.

Myeni is seeking leave to appeal judge Tolmay's December ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

In her arguments which Tolmay dismissed, Myeni, a close ally of former president Jacob Zuma, had argued that Outa had no lawful jurisdiction to apply for her to be declared a delinquent director.

This after Outa and the SAA Pilots Association had brought the delinquency case against Myeni and argued that the damage she created while she chaired the SAA board should warrant her being declared a delinquent director.

Yesterday, Outa described Myeni's challenge as "another delay" tactic.

Advocate Stefanie Fick, Outa's chief legal officer, said: "Myeni is trying again to block Outa from bringing action against her. In what we regard as an expected and obvious move, Myeni's lawyers have filed papers, asking for leave to appeal the December ruling... this Stalingrad strategy is a common approach deployed by Jacob Zuma and many of his cronies who are facing various charges."

Outa's delinquency case against Myeni was expected to be heard next week, however, this application may put the case on hold, especially if she's granted leave to appeal the matter in the Supreme Court of Appeal.