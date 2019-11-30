Zuma's former lawyers admit to working in Namibia without permits, pay R10,000 fine - reports

Two prominent SA advocates, Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, have been fined N$10,000 (R10,000) for representing the accused in a high-profile Namibian court case without work permits.

Hellens and Joubert — who were both previously on former president Jacob Zuma's legal team — were in the country to represent six people, including two former Namibian ministers, Bernhard Esau, 61, and Sacky Shanghala, 42, who were arrested over their alleged involvement in a fishing quota kickback scandal.

The so-called "Fishrot 6" case was in court on Thursday but was postponed to Friday when the six were expected to apply for bail.

But reports in the local Namibian press said that Hellens and Joubert were arrested on Friday morning after it emerged they did not have work permits.

When contacted on Friday, Hellens said he could not talk and cut the call.