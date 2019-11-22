Bongani Bongo arrest gives hope of real action

The news of the arrest of ANC MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo came as a surprise to many who had given up on government following through on its tough-talking against corruption with action.

It was beginning to look like no one would ever be held accountable for any of the alleged act of corruption committed during the dark years of what has become known as state capture.

The more president Cyril Ramaphosa, his ministers and the National Prosecuting Authority talked tough, the more doubtful most became about their sincerity.

This was largely because, despite what appears to be ample evidence of wrongdoing, no one was being taken to task. Certainly no one in the upper echelons of our political establishment.

Even when there was action, for instance the arrests linked to the Estina Dairy Farm corruption scandal involving Guptas and their associates, the state ended with an egg on its face as it was forced to temporarily withdraw the case.