Ministers' wives - and husbands - must be beyond suspicion

It was a "good story to tell" and a demonstration that the ANC government was moving towards "radical economic transformation", where the means of production were no longer the exclusive preserve of "white monopoly capital".

But barely two years later, the company faces ruin. MultiChoice stopped doing business with it, there is no sign of Yekani smartphones hitting the market and workers have been told to stay at home and have not been paid.

Then two weeks ago it was reported that the company faces liquidation as Standard Bank has taken Yekani to court demanding R68m owed to it.

This weekend, the Sunday Times reported that Cele blames Yekani's imminent collapse on his refusal to sell the majority of the company to Thato Abrahams, husband of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

According to Cele, he was invited to the offices of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in April 2018 where he was told R5bn had been earmarked by the state-controlled agency for funding projects in the Eastern Cape. He said he was told R1bn would be made available if he sold a stake to "an investor" who turned out to be Abrahams.

Although they confirm that the meeting did take place, the Abrahams and the IDC deny they tried to get Cele to sell a stake of Yekani.

The minister labelled it as "disingenuous" to blame her husband for "the challenges faced by Yekani".

Yekani itself seemed to be climbing down on its claims in a statement published on its website yesterday: "Yekani would like to reiterate that it does not blame Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her husband - or anyone else - for the financial issues the company is experiencing currently.

"I'ts priority remains to do everything in its power to protect and save the jobs of its employees."

Interestingly, the company and its CEO did not accuse the Sunday Times of misquoting Cele.