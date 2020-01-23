'Inquiry will be able to conclude its work without Guptas, Zuma'

The State Capture Commission will be able to make findings and conclude its work even if the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma do not come to testify.

This was revealed by commission’s chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when he briefed the media on Thursday.

Zondo said the minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola informed him last year that the department was working on trying to get the Guptas back into the country to account.

He said even if those efforts do not yield positive results, the work of the commission would still proceed.

“People must not thing that just because the Guptas might not give evidence, it will mean that the commission did not have a full picture of what happened…It may well be that even if they came, they would not give a lot of information. We would have preferred to have them…they chose not to give their side of the story. Just because they do not state their side of the story, we will not stop the work. We will hear from everybody and make findings,” Zondo said.