Mkhwebane doing a 'marvellous job' and will not get the chop — Supra Mahumapelo

ANC MPs who are seen as part of an anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa faction have hinted that they will oppose a parliamentary process to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

In a move revealing how the ANC parliamentary caucus is likely to be divided over looming impeachment proceedings against Mkhwebane, ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo on Friday said she had done a sterling job. He did not believe anyone in the ANC would support her removal.

“It is not going to happen.” Mahumapelo used this line five times during a 13-minute address to journalists outside the Cape Town magistrate's court, while emphasising the point that the ANC could not support a “retrogressive” DA motion.

He accused the DA of seeking to divide the ANC in tabling the motion against Mkhwebane. Mahumapelo said by tabling the motion while not having the majority in parliament, the DA was hoping that some of the ANC's MPs would be tempted to support its motion.

“It's not going to happen and I thought we must make it very clear, it's not going to happen,” he said.