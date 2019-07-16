Zuma allies stand by their man at state capture inquiry

Williams and former GCIS head Themba Maseko gave evidence on the attempts made by the Gupta family and others to redirect the department's budget towards Gupta-owned entities.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama also showed up. Mahumapelo was the one who introduced Zuma when he addressed his supporters after his testimony.

After a long wait by journalists in the room, Zuma emerged and responded to some of the journalists who greeted him in isiZulu. In the public sitting area, people stood up and clapped hands with some shouting kade sikulindile Nxamalala (We've been waiting for you for so long).

As he was led to the witness area, some people began shouting "Zuma, Zuma, Zuma", until chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo called everyone to order. Zuma maintained a calm demeanour during the proceedings even when his lawyers had serious arguments with the commission's legal team.

In his evidence, he constantly repeated the words "I have been provoked to the last degree". These words would always get exclamations and reaction in the public area. He openly stated that he had a relationship with the Guptas but that there was nothing wrong with it. He alleged that his predecessor, Thabo Mbeki, had an even stronger relationship with the influential family.

Zuma also confirmed to the commission that it was his idea to established the Gupta-owned New Age and ANN7.

But after lunch, he struggled to answer questions about a conversation he had with Maseko, who had testified that he received a call from the then president in which he asked him to help the Guptas in their media businesses.

"I don't remember making this call. It might have happened but I can't recall," Zuma said.

Maphatsoe said there had not been any evidence at the commission which has directly incriminated Zuma.