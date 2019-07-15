WATCH | Jacob Zuma's first date with the Zondo commission
On Monday, former president Jacob Zuma began his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
A few of his political allies including Des van Rooyen and Carl Niehaus showed up to support him. Supra Mahumapelo arrived surrounded by media and a police escort.
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is here to support former President Jacob Zuma who is appearing before the #StateCaptureInquiry. pic.twitter.com/RvYrKPYWbG— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) July 15, 2019
Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama was refused entry, allegedly for wearing his party regalia. Mgxitama is refusing to remove the regalia, arguing that the police must show him a rule that bans party regalia.
Andile Mngxitama refused entry because he is wearing party regalia #statecapturecommission pic.twitter.com/EzEkg7ryJk— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) July 15, 2019
"Why must I remove my regalia? Are you asking me to censor myself?" - Andile Mngxitama #statecaptureinquiry #Zondocommission pic.twitter.com/Li8uc1f8CG— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) July 15, 2019