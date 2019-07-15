South Africa

WATCH | Jacob Zuma's first date with the Zondo commission

By Staff Reporter - 15 July 2019 - 12:18
Former president Jacob Zuma has begun his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.
Image: ALON SKUY

On Monday, former president Jacob Zuma began his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

A few of his political allies including Des van Rooyen and Carl Niehaus showed up to support him.  Supra Mahumapelo arrived surrounded by media and a police escort. 

Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: ALON SKUY​

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama was refused entry, allegedly for wearing his party regalia. Mgxitama is refusing to remove the regalia, arguing that the police must show him a rule that bans party regalia.

Image: Thulani Mbele

