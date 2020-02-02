Stevens Mokgalapa resigns as Tshwane mayor

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has resigned.

The embattled mayor is said to have been backed into a corner after being given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired.

This comes after the DA’s federal executive gave a green light to a disciplinary process on Mokgalapa following remarks he made in an audio clip that leaked late last year.

In the clip, he was heard casually discussing with his former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge plans to fire government officials, referring to the speaker of the metropolitan municipality as a witch and taking a BMW X5 belonging to an official for own use.

This has caused a lot of instability in the metropolitan municipality and has seen several motions of no confidence in the mayor being brought forward.

It appears Mokgalapa has now decided to resign on his own accord.