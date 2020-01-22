Stabbing other woman a mistake, says mom

The mother of a woman who was arrested for the murder of a love rival has opened up about the pain of seeing her daughter in the dock.

Noxolo Jonga told Sowetan she believed her daughter Aphilile, 23, stabbed Lungile Ntolo by mistake.

"I am not condoning her actions... I am pained by the death of this girl and I'm pained that my daughter's toxic relationship landed her in prison after I tried several times to make her leave [her boyfriend Ayanda Gocina]," Jonga said.

Aphilile handed herself to Reiger Park police after stabbing Ntolo with a broken bottle on the streets of Joe Slovo informal settlement on Saturday evening.

Jonga said Aphilile told her she did not mean to kill Ntolo.

"She said she went to confront her boyfriend who had just told her that he has another girlfriend after a three-year relationship but she found him with Ntolo and an argument ensued," said Jonga.

She said Aphilile said she got into a physical fight with Gocina who was hitting her and ended up also fighting with Ntolo.

She said her daughter told her that she had broken the bottle to defend herself.

"She said she was trying to stab her boyfriend and ended up stabbing the woman because she came in between them."