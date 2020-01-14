Dad shocked by his son's 'killer's' nerve

The father of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death has reacted with shock to a recording of a call made by the alleged killer through which he admits to killing his son.

The audio call of a 17-year-old alleged murderer surfaced on social media on Sunday.

The teenager cannot be named as he is underage and is yet to plead for allegedly stabbing Thoriso Kgomo, 18, after a fight broke out between the pair over the deceased's hat in Seshego, Limpopo, on January 5.

Thoriso died three days later from the injuries he sustained.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate's court where he is expected to apply for bail.

Thoriso's father, Lawrence Kgomo, said he was incensed that his son's alleged killer was allowed to have access to a cellphone in custody.

"This boy has caused us a lot of pain and has taken away our happiness. We are still dealing with the pain of losing our son and he is in jail, living a luxurious life, having a good time and making calls on his cellphone, while we are left dealing with the loss of our child," Kgomo said.

He said his family was finding it hard to come to terms with the loss of his son because his life was taken at a young age.