Woman stabs her rival to death in a love triangle

A jilted lover has been arrested for fatally stabbing another woman she accused of "stealing" her man.

The suspect, aged 23, handed herself in at Reiger Park police in Ekurhuleni, after allegedly stabbing to death the other woman with a broken beer bottle on Saturday.

Reiger Park police spokesperson Zanele Motaung said the woman arrived at the police station and said she had killed another woman for "disrespecting" her.

"She arrived shouting, 'I killed that dog, she's laying there'," Motaung said.

She said the police rushed to the scene with the suspect to confirm if she was talking the truth. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 35-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood. Lungile Ntolo was certified dead on the scene.

"She had severe stab wounds on her right ear, neck and right breast," said Motaung, who added that the suspect was arrested and a murder case opened.

"The murder suspect was also under the influence of alcohol. She will be facing murder charges," she said.

Joe Slovo Park informal settlement community leader Philemon Thansi said the community is sad over Ntolo's killing.