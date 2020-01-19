Panyaza Lesufi to visit family of 13-year-old found dead in school's swimming pool

According to Col Adele Myburgh, the pupils were divided into groups and were given material to build their own rafts with which to go down the Crocodile River.

Myburgh said Enoch was with a group of about 12 pupils on the homemade raft when it overturned.

“It seems the currents were quite strong, and the last time the boy was seen was when some of his friends saw the raft overturn and children fell into the water,” Myburgh said.

Lesufi said he was not aware whether the “people who assisted the children or the children themselves had life jackets or were given safety guidance”.

About 200 pupils took part in the camp.

Mpianzi's family hailed from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The grade 8 pupil lived in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Parliament's select committee on education and technology, sports and arts and culture has called on the department of basic education, school principals and educators to ensure that the safety of pupils is strengthened.

“Educators and facilitators must take full responsibility and must always have a watchful eye on learners, especially when they are involved in activities away from their homes. This is something we do not compromise on,” chairperson Elleck Nchabeleng said.