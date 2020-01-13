WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl

The families involved in a violent street brawl in an estate in Kyalami, Midrand, have decided to “shake hands” and resolve the matter outside court.

In a video circulating on social media, a shirtless man armed with what appears to be a sword attacks a second man.

“He’s got a knife. He is stabbing him with a knife. Look at this,” a woman can be heard saying.

The two men fall to the ground while they exchange blows with their fists.

Bystanders try to break up the fight.

“Break it up, break it up, break it up,” a man shouts.

In the background a woman attempts to stop a second shirtless man armed with a stick from getting involved.

One of the men, whose face is covered with what looks like blood, is seen lying on the street.

While the men get into their BMWs, a man can be heard saying: “Get my gun, get my gun.”

Security Company Special Ops 99, whose BMW was also spotted on the scene, said on Monday morning that one of their salesmen was on his way to the shop when he noticed the fight.