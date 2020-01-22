WATCH | This 10-year-old author has an appetite for words of wisdom

Relebogile Mothema’s imagination runs wild. With a hunger for books and a critical eye on the world, the 10-year-old is eager to inspire children around her.

“We are more aware than adults give us credit for,” Mothema says. Yet despite their keen sense of perception, South African pupils still struggle with literacy and learning.

“It makes me sad that so many children don’t know how to read,” Mothema says. By contrast, she’s already a published author.

Mothema’s book, Bizzarcar, follows two characters who are bullied because of their weight. Eventually, they work their way towards fitness, healthy eating, and happier lives.

