Enoch Mpianzi never got to wear the black and red Parktown Boys' uniform

A relative of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi, who died during a school orientation camp on his first day of grade 8, shrieked and broke down in tears as she entered the school grounds on Friday.

She was comforted by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi who led her towards the administration block.

The relative had just driven to the school where several boys, dressed in black and red blazers and grey pants, stood around in groups.

This was the uniform that Mpianzi, who was fresh out of primary school, never got a chance to wear.

The 13-year-old who had just completed grade 7 at Brixton Primary School went missing after a raft he was on capsized on Wednesday.