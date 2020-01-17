Parktown schoolboy 'missing for hours' before alarm was raised

Police divers, who were part of a search team, discovered the 13-year-old's body about 9.45am on Friday, about 3km from where he was allegedly last seen on Wednesday," Myburgh said.

"Mpianzi was reported as missing on Thursday and police immediately activated a search team consisting of police divers and a dog unit, who searched until it became dark. The search continued this morning until his body was recovered.

"Initial information indicated that the boy was participating in a team-building exercise, where learners were divided into groups to build rafts and then placed them in the river, to drift about 100m-150m downstream. The current was very strong and at some stage the learners went under water as they were drifting. During roll-call by the teachers, it was realised that Mpianzi was missing," Myburgh said.

She added that a case of inquest was under investigation by police to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the death.

“[My son] said that they went hiking in the afternoon [after Mpianza had disappeared],” said a parent of another grade 8 pupil, who said his son had shared a room with Mpianza at the camp.

“[He said] he didn’t see him [during the hike] but he didn’t think much of it,” the parent added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“It was only when they got back to the room that it sounded an alarm that the boy had not been seen for hours,” said the father of the traumatised boy.

It was not immediately clear whether the pupils had immediately alerted the schoolteachers about Mpianza not returning to the room.