South Africa

Parktown Boys' High pupil, 13, goes missing during orientation camp

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 17 January 2020 - 08:40
The pupil has been missing since Thursday morning after a water activity.
The pupil has been missing since Thursday morning after a water activity.
Image: Gallo Images/You/Huisgenoot

Rescue teams will resume their search on Friday morning for a Grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High School pupil who went missing while attending an orientation camp at a lodge near Brits in the North West.

The pupil has been missing since Thursday morning after a water activity.

Pupils arrived at the camp on Wednesday.

“Emergency procedures have been instituted by camp management and are being assisted by members of the local community and the SAPS.

“Police search and rescue are on site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boys' arrival,” the school said in a statement on Friday morning.

It said the parents of the missing boy were at the lodge.

“The search continues and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time.”

Gauteng education department MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the camp had been cancelled.

“The boys will have their breakfast this morning and thereafter be taken back home. We remain hopeful.”

A missing person's poster states the child is 13 years old.

Anyone with information can contact Constable Netshiunda Assen on 079 607 6844 or 012 252 8520.

'Good schools' in Gauteng reached capacity on first day of placement

As thousands of parents grapple with uncertainty over school placements of Grade 1 and 8 pupils, the department of education has released the names ...
News
2 months ago

Gauteng battles for places for 34,500 pupils

More than 34,500 pupils are yet to be placed in Gauteng public schools for the 2020 academic year.
News
2 months ago

34,553 Gauteng pupils without schools

Parents of over 34,000 pupils who are yet to be placed in public schools for the 2020 academic year in Gauteng have been left frustrated and angry.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X