'Killer' of petrol attendant drops bail bid

A Pretoria man accused of luring a petrol attendant to a mountain for a prayer session and later killed him has abandoned his bail bid.

Willington Kochidza, 27, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court in connection with the murder and kidnapping of Rendani Maphiri.

Police believe that Kochidza lured Maphiri, 27, to a mountain near Eesterus, east of Pretoria, where he was kidnapped and later killed.

Kochidza looked relaxed in court and showed little emotion when told by magistrate Thandi Teledi that his case would be postponed to April 7.

Teledi told Kochidza that he was facing multiple charges which include kidnapping, murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Charges against two other accused, aged 21 and 27, who were initially charged together with Kochidza, were withdrawn.

The Maphiri family told Sowetan that they were struggling to find closure as they are waiting for DNA tests and results to be concluded before laying him to rest.