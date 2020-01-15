Lesufi demands answers from Sebokeng as another school is torched

Gauteng's education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he would demand answers from the community of Sebokeng, southern Gauteng, where a school was burnt in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lesufi further added that while he was happy to open and hand over the Noordgesig Primary School in Soweto, he was saddened by the news that a school had been set alight.

“As we open this school, someone decided to burn another school (Khutlo-Tharo secondary school) this morning. It was burnt by senseless people. The community must point out who did that damage and the people must be arrested.

“We can’t build schools for criminals to destroy them. In fact, we build schools to liberate criminals, because if their children are educated they won’t have to do all these things,” Lesufi said.