Late online applications go smoothly for Gauteng pupils

He said the total number of schools with available space has been reduced from 1 267 at 8am to 760 by 4pm.

"Thus, parents who delay in making their applications have limited options to select schools. Parents are reminded once more that only schools with available space are open for Late Applications. Only ONE application can be made and documents must be submitted to the school within 24 hours," Mabona said.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said while long queues were evident at various admissions walk-in centres and departmental offices, that children of the majority of parents in the queues were already placed at schools in compliance with Admissions criteria.

Lesufi said a plea has been made to parents to register their children at the schools where they are placed.

He said the department will not take responsibility for spaces that are forfeited by parents who fail to register learners at the schools where they are already placed.

“We wish to reiterate that placement is based on regulated admissions procedures. Parents were offered an opportunity to object and appeal, and these processes were adjudicated fairly,” Lesufi said.