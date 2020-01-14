Department launches inquiry at two Gauteng schools where no one passed

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) will launch an inquiry to establish what caused a 0% pass rate for 2019's grade 12s at two independent schools.

The schools are Rostec Technical College in Pretoria and the Designated Centre Gallway in Germiston.

“We subsidise some of these schools due to their good governance and financial accountability, but clear evidence of educational benefit for learners to increase access is a strong indicator,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona in a statement.

"Parents cannot be short-changed. An excellent learner performance is paramount."

Overall, Gauteng achieved an 87.2% pass rate - a 0.7 percentage point decline from 2018.