Schools must not turn unregistered pupils away, says KZN education dept

As the 2020 academic year kicked off on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu urged schools to not turn away unregistered pupils.

Mshengu visited schools across the province on the first day of the school year, along with basic education deputy minister Dr Reginah Mhaule and members of the KZN legislature.

Mshengu and Mhaule kicked off their visits at Havenpark Secondary School in Phoenix, north of Durban.

In a statement released afterwards, Mshengu said admission was an ongoing exercise and that "schools should not just turn away pupils". He also pleaded with parents to allow the process to continue at the department's district offices.

“Our government continues to ensure that education is prioritised as one of the most important activities in the lives of our people. Importantly, we need to ensure that the education of our children becomes a societal issue that must continue to occupy the energies of all of us,” he said.