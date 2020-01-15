Education for liberation must be new mantra for SA's 2020 vision

Education for liberation must be our mantra in 2020. Our country must commit itself to ensuring that all learners get an education for the future.

Today I will join millions of parents who will send their kids to school. We all send them with the hope that schools will be centres of safety and institutions where we can entrust our children.

This sadly will equally see many who will become victims of violence, sexual abuse and even murder. Some educators and support staff will also be met by the same unfortunate fate.

This status quo continues to persist as little is being done by the authorities to quash the desperate situation, so in need of sound leadership.

Almost a year ago SA woke up to disturbing newspaper headlines: "Teacher Made Five Pupils Pregnant" (Daily Sun, 15 February 2019). Firstly, it is unfathomable that an adult with the responsibility of nurturing minds of future leaders would look at a child with that eye.

Only a filthy and perverted teacher would do that. Let alone the moral acumen, the dastardly act of an educator sexually craving a pupil is surely unprofessional. It speaks to the calibre of a teacher who our children are exposed to.

Of course, it is not the entire teaching collective that is aberrant like this, it is however one too many.