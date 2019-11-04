Gauteng battles for places for 34,500 pupils
More than 34,500 pupils are yet to be placed in Gauteng public schools for the 2020 academic year.
This was revealed by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday. Lesufi said 21,000 of those currently without spaces are Grade 8 pupils while 13,000 are Grade 1s.
The MEC said even though there's still pupils yet to be placed, the province has already successfully placed 85% of all legitimate applications received for the 2020 academic year. Gauteng received 282,000 legitimate applications with all relevant documentation submitted, and has placed 241,000 already, Lesufi said.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi apologises to parents for the mix up with school placements for 2020. @IsaacPat pic.twitter.com/6Ce0PwlK2F— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 4, 2019
"We've extended the placement period till the 30th of November to place all the learners," Lesufi said.
He added: "There's no child that won't have a school; we will say to parents: you wanted Parktown Boys but we have Parktown High which is not full."
Lesufi said between now and November 30, the department will engage with parents as they placed pupils in alternative schools within the areas in which they've applied for places.
