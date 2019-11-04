Gauteng battles for places for 34,500 pupils

More than 34,500 pupils are yet to be placed in Gauteng public schools for the 2020 academic year.

This was revealed by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday. Lesufi said 21,000 of those currently without spaces are Grade 8 pupils while 13,000 are Grade 1s.

The MEC said even though there's still pupils yet to be placed, the province has already successfully placed 85% of all legitimate applications received for the 2020 academic year. Gauteng received 282,000 legitimate applications with all relevant documentation submitted, and has placed 241,000 already, Lesufi said.