Twala did right thing about son

Sometimes parents are forced to take hard decisions to correct the wrongs of their children.

The role of a parent is to provide foundational support and guidance for their children.

Parents want their children to respect and be respected by the community in the manner they handle themselves in society.

No caring parents want their children to be disobedient, and they will do everything in their power to keep their offspring on the straight and narrow.

And acclaimed musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala is one such parent.

Twala took the bull by the horns last week when he surrendered his son Longwe to Diepkloof police after he allegedly stole the cellphone of a friend's, Brian Phofedi.

He pleaded with Phofedi to open a case of theft against Longwe.

The gatvol Twala has vowed not to bail his son this time around, and has pleaded with family members to do the same. He wants Longwe "to rot in jail".