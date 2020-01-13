Twala did right thing about son
Sometimes parents are forced to take hard decisions to correct the wrongs of their children.
The role of a parent is to provide foundational support and guidance for their children.
Parents want their children to respect and be respected by the community in the manner they handle themselves in society.
No caring parents want their children to be disobedient, and they will do everything in their power to keep their offspring on the straight and narrow.
And acclaimed musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala is one such parent.
Twala took the bull by the horns last week when he surrendered his son Longwe to Diepkloof police after he allegedly stole the cellphone of a friend's, Brian Phofedi.
He pleaded with Phofedi to open a case of theft against Longwe.
The gatvol Twala has vowed not to bail his son this time around, and has pleaded with family members to do the same. He wants Longwe "to rot in jail".
According to Twala, it is not the first time Longwe has stolen from someone, including family members.
Longwe is also a drug addict and has been to rehab, according to his father.
Twala's decision to hand over Longwe to the police has drawn mixed reaction, with some commending him and others chastising him.
But we are saying Twala took the right decision to surrender his son to the police.
He's hoping that serving time in jail will help Longwe to change his behaviour.
Though innocent until proven guilty by court, Twala has painted a picture of a ruffian Longwe who goes about stealing from people.
Twala has set a precedent, no matter how hard his decision was.
This is a challenge to other parents who are ashamed to come out in the open about the wrong things their children do behind closed doors.
How long is it going to take them to expose their wayward children? But the sooner they do, the better, as this will protect the would-be victims of their thuggish offspring.
Surrendering your wayward child to police should not be seen as an embarrassment, but an act of respect for the law of the country.
It will always be a laudable move, and it should be encouraged all round.
