Letters

Mpho Makola should know better

By readers letters - 19 November 2019 - 13:11
As a senior player, Mpho Makola should know better, the writer says.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Coaches' unbecoming behaviour can lead to players misbehaving. Mpho Makola though is a senior player in the PSL and should have known better. Who's going to pay his salary now? - Patrick Makaringi

ANC needs a better youth wing

The ANC must disband the current ANC Youth League which is contaminated by thugs and rebuild a new one using education as a criteria to acquire leadership. - OJ Mangwana

Why migrants want to go to US

Why do the migrants who camped outside the UNHCR buildings in Pretoria and Cape Town insisted on being taken to US or Canada? Why not countries of their origin? These people are sly. - Mokolobetsi

Let's back AfriForum probe

South Africans let us put our differences aside and pray for the Meyiwa family and AfriForum for the murder case of former SA captain Senzo Meyiwa to be resolved. - Nthabiseng

Is democracy foreign to us

Is it true black people were not born to operate in a democratic system? The whole of Africa is a mess, with corruption, theft and civil wars being the order of the day. - Anonymous

