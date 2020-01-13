'Umgidi' celebration welcomes father-and-son who went through initiation together

A married grandfather of four and his 18-year-old son were some of thousands of boys who underwent the traditional circumcision rite in the Eastern Cape during the summer season.

Linda Ngqweqe, 58, was one of the 82 AmaHlubi boys who underwent the rite from November 23 and graduated on Friday at Moroka village near Mount Fletcher.

Ngqweqe cheerfully sang at the top of his voice as they arrived home at Moroka village, painted in blood-red ochre and half-naked before they were later adorned in colourful traditional blankets during their homecoming ceremony.

Some of Ngqweqe’s seven children experienced their father go to the mountain a boy and return a man — when they joined hundreds of villagers in welcoming the returning men.

However, his wife, Dineo, could not attend the ceremony as AmaHlubi custom forbids wives from attending their husbands’ umgidi.

Ngqweqe said it did not bother him that he underwent the rite as an older man.

“Now I am a real man, a man among men. I am thrilled.

“Nobody will question my prestige as a man, I am a complete man and culturally compliant. I now see things in a different perspective,” he said.

One of the reasons he had decided to undergo the rite, he said, was because during his son Sihle’s tradition circumcision in 2013, he had not been not allowed at his initiation lodge or to lead festivities during his homecoming ceremony.

When his youngest son, Thando, 18, underwent the rite in November 2019, he knew he also had to finally get circumcised as well.

“Two days after Thando went to the mountain, I underwent the rite.

“Thando going to the mountain served as the last reminder for me to eventually undergo the rite. I will now die a circumcised man,” he said.