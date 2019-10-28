South Africa

Attempted murder docket stolen from court

By Promise Marupeng - 28 October 2019 - 09:55
Matome Dikgale appears in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court for attempted murder of his wife and the violation of a protection order.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Police are working on reconstructing an attempted murder docket against Matome Dikgale after it went missing on Friday at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, a day after he was denied bail.

The docket was allegedly stolen from a prosecutor's office on Thursday. Dikgale was arrested on September 27 after he allegedly sneaked into his wife's apartment and choked her in front their two children and a maid. Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that the case was reported and opened at Eden Park police station after the docket went missing.

"A case of theft of a docket has been opened and [an] investigation is underway," said Peters.

"The reconstruction of the docket is a priority and has already commenced and should be concluded fairly and swiftly, pending the full cooperation of all parties concerned."

Peters also said that the reconstruction process of a docket is an internal operational matter which the police cannot elaborate on.

