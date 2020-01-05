South Africa

Suspect arrested in connection with Zinhle Muthwa’s murder in KZN

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 05 January 2020 - 13:46
Zinhle Muthwa's body was found in Umbumbulu on New Year's Day.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Zinhle Muthwa, police confirmed on Sunday.

The man was arrested following “intensive investigations” after Muthwa was found dead on New Year’s Day at Ndaya Reserve in Umbumbulu, south of Durban.

Her body was discovered on the side of a road. She had head injuries and bruises all over her body.

“She also sustained a gunshot wound to the head,” according to police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.  

The suspect was expected to appear in the Umbumbulu magistrate's court on Monday.  

Gwala said a firearm had also been confiscated by police.  

Philisiwe Mnisi, Muthwa’s friend and co-worker, shared news of her disappearance on social media when Muthwa did not return home on New Year's Eve, TimesLIVE reported earlier.

“She left me while I was falling asleep and she was also getting ready for bed. I did not see her leave, but she left me a voice note [on WhatsApp] saying she was going to the Spar,” said Mnisi.

“Whenever she was going somewhere, she would tell me. She would always come back.” 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula praised investigators for the swift arrest.

