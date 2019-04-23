Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape

In another call-out, workers rescued a woman in her 70s after she was entrapped for almost two hours under rubble when her Overport home collapsed.

Her son, in his 20s, succumbed to major injuries as a result of the collapse.

Jamieson said rescue workers had cleared the area of other residents to avoid any further tragedy.

There were also reports of informal settlements in Chatsworth being washed away.

Residents have been advised to stay off the roads as emergency services respond to multiple call-outs. There have been reports of flooding and roads being washed away.

In the Eastern Cape, homes were flooded and residents had to be evacuated overnight after heavy downpours.

The Daily Dispatch reported that gravel roads in Coffee Bay were washed away and 10 guests from the popular Ocean View hotel had to have their vehicles towed after they got stuck in the mud.

The hotel's general manager Marco Oosthuizen told the paper they had recorded 120mm of rain.

Women and children had to be evacuated from the heavily flooded Green Farm in Port St Johns. Flash floods affected low-lying areas as the Mzimvubu River burst its banks, the SABC reported.

Port St Johns's municipality speaker Ayanda Gantsho said residents had been taken to safety at the town hall and churches.

Heavy rains also fell in Johannesburg continuing into Tuesday, making driving conditions dangerous.

This is a developing story.