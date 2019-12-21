Police arrest beachgoer for 'assaulting' Durban municipal worker

Police have arrested a person who allegedly assaulted a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) worker at the beachfront last Sunday.

The worker was going about his duties near the Blue Lagoon area when he was attacked.

City spokesperson Mswakhe Mayisela told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE earlier in the week that the worker was attacked and the keys to his vehicle taken away.

Police gave chase but were unable to apprehend the person because of the large crowds.

“The city is pleased to report that the individual that assaulted the DSW official last weekend has been arrested and charged accordingly,” said Mayisela.

The city recorded 300,000 people visiting its beaches over the past long weekend.

Last week drunken behaviour cast a shadow over fun in the sun on Durban's beachfront during the busiest festive weekend of the year.