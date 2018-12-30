KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo has strongly condemned an attack on a paramedic who was stabbed multiple times as he reported for duty.

Philani Nzuza was attacked by three men as he entered the Emergency Medical Services base at Illovo‚ on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday‚

Nzuza is recovering at a Durban hospital after the attack. He was stabbed in the chest and head.

Dhlomo visited Nzuza at the hospital on Sunday morning.

"It is worrying that a health worker in full uniform going on duty can be attacked by thugs in this manner. We are glad he survived‚" Dhlomo said after the visit.

During the visit‚ Nzuza recounted his ordeal to Dhlomo and described how his colleagues came to assist him.