Justice at last for brutal murder and rape of 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters

Social workers, neighbours, his grandmother and even his mother failed to protect 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters from the monster who attacked his little body for weeks - biting, clawing and breaking his growing bones.

On Wednesday that man - his mother's boyfriend Ameerodien Peters - was finally convicted in the Western Cape high court for raping and murdering Jeremiah on June 24 2017.

For her neglect and failing to stop Peters from repeated attacks against her son, Abigail Ruiters was also convicted on one count of child neglect. Although judge Monde Samela was scathing regarding her neglect of her child, he exonerated Abigail of murder and two further counts of neglect and sexual abuse.