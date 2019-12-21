Murdered KZN ANC youth activist Sindisiwe Ndlovu laid to rest

Slain ANC member Sindisiwe Ndlovu — allegedly gunned down by her boyfriend this week — was to be laid to rest in her KZN Midlands hometown on Saturday.

Ndlovu, a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN, was allegedly shot dead in Cramond, west of Durban, after an argument with the 31-year-old man during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police have since arrested the man.

Ndlovu, 34, who was employed by the provincial department of arts & culture, was to be buried in Thokozani after a funeral service at the local sports ground.

The ANC Youth League described Ndlovu as a “youth activist who dedicated her life to the service of young people in our country”.

“She has served in various capacities in both the student movement Sasco and the youth movement, serving in the provincial executive committee.

“She was soft-spoken but uncompromising in her beliefs of championing the interests of young people,” said the league in a statement.