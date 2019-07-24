Attack by medic an injury to SA

When an ambulance worker is accused of assaulting another as a result of what appears to be competition between the businesses they work for, you know your country is in serious trouble.

Like doctors, nurses and other health professionals, paramedics are supposed to save lives and not to threaten them.

Even in war situations, it is a universally held practice that health workers are not to be attacked as they are seen as neutral players whose job is to nurse the injured and save lives.

This is why we find it disgusting that criminal networks in some of our townships are now targeting ambulance workers for their criminal activities.

As if this criminal activity is not abominable enough on its own, we now have a case of ambulance drivers physically attacking each other over "business opportunities" of looking after the injured.