Family finds closure after reburial of ex-MK soldier

The family of late MK soldier Sandile Mvundla has finally found closure after his remains were laid to rest at Lenasia Cemetery, south of Joburg, at the weekend.

Soweto residents stood on the side of the road and watched as Mvundla's remains were taken to his last resting place on Saturday, after

31 years. A group of youth marched behind the hearse, singing Struggle songs in honour of Mvundla.

He was killed by the apartheid security forces in Botswana in 1988. His remains were exhumed in July and arrived in SA earlier this month for reburial.

On Saturday, members of the uMkhonto weSizwe and other Struggle veterans joined Mvundla's family during a funeral service held in Naledi, Soweto, where he grew up.

Mourners took turns describing Mvundla as a great man who had influence on those around him. To his comrades, Mvundla was known as "The Pat", while others knew him as "Naledi Sehume".

"Naledi was a gifted person. A born leader. He was charming, yet possessed a tenacious sense of purpose. He was a hard worker," said deputy minister of defence and military veterans Thabang Makwetla.