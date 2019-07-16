SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island

What was meant to be an excursion to film alleged abuse endured by donkeys in Santorini, Greece, turned out to be a nightmare for a South African animal welfare worker.

Luke Barritt was brutally assaulted and threatened with death.

“The sheer venom of the donkey owners stunned me. They were kicking me and beating me with the same whips they used on the donkeys. It was a truly frightening experience. The worst thing about this is that I escaped, but there’s no escape for the donkeys,” said Barritt, a campaigner for international charity Network For Animals (NFA).

Barritt had been filming the mistreatment and abuse of donkeys. The animals' owners exploited them by making them repeatedly climb a 1,000-foot cliff in baking sun with no food, shade or water, according to Miranda Raff of NFA.

"Barritt was documenting broken promises by the Greek government and local officials, who promised last year to improve the treatment of donkeys that are used to carry tourists up its steep cliffs," she said.